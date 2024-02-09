Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.900-20.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.4 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.7 billion. Amgen also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.90-20.30 EPS.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.89. 873,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

