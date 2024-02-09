Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.90-20.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.4-33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.71 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.900-20.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,476. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $155.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.92 and its 200 day moving average is $273.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 68.21%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

