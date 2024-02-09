Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.81

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.81 and last traded at $64.65, with a volume of 59699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.