Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

