Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tricon Residential (TCN)

Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/1/2024 – Tricon Residential was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 1/22/2024 – Tricon Residential was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.50.
- 1/22/2024 – Tricon Residential was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.
- 1/22/2024 – Tricon Residential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.50.
- 1/22/2024 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $11.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – Tricon Residential had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 1/22/2024 – Tricon Residential was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.48. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tricon Residential
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.