Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Price Target at C$36.20

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Aritzia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.96.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.8288509 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

