Analysts Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) PT at $25.09

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,125,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.