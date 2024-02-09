Analysts Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) PT at $103.60

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $96.65 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 717.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $15,439,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $14,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $13,512,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

