Analysts Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) PT at $8.76

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STEM. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Stem has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $493.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at $181,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,410 shares of company stock worth $59,528. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 720,080 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

