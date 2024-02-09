Analyzing Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) and Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Mirage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 8.79% 26.98% 3.23% Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 2 3 0 2.60 Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hess Midstream and Mirage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $34.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Mirage Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hess Midstream and Mirage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.35 billion 5.54 $118.60 million $2.09 15.57 Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.05

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. Mirage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Mirage Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,380 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 590 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 560 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 290 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Mirage Energy

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

