Analyzing Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA) & Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Himalaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and Himalaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 11.02% 12.03% 7.95% Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -328.12%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 3 13 0 2.81 Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Permian Resources and Himalaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Permian Resources presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Himalaya Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Technologies has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and Himalaya Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $2.13 billion 4.91 $515.04 million $0.91 14.87 Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Himalaya Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Himalaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry in the United States. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis media market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

