Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,630 ($32.97) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.47% from the company’s current price.
AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.34) to GBX 2,200 ($27.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,708.57 ($33.95).
In other news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,525.01). Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
