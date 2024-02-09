Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

