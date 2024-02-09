Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,985 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $11.78 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

