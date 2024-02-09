Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

BLK opened at $793.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $787.64 and its 200-day moving average is $715.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

