Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $116,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after buying an additional 468,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after buying an additional 188,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.78. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

