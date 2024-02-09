Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $132,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $116.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

