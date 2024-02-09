Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $144,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.7 %

SLB stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

