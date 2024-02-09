Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

