Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $146.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.