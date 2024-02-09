Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $107.47 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

