Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle
In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $107.47 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
