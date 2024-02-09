Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $196,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MDT opened at $86.18 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

