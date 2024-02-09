Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,227,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,551,000 after purchasing an additional 336,817 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,502.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 165,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 158,736 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

