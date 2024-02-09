Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

STX opened at $87.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

