Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $79,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 599,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,554,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,434,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,127,000 after buying an additional 147,554 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 518,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IEFA stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.