Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.