Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,359,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,395,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Enovis Trading Up 1.2 %

ENOV stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.