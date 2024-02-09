Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

NVO stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $119.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $531.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.