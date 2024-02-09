Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of RTX by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in RTX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in RTX by 207.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 76,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in RTX by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

