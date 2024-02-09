Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

