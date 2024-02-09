Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.36% of Anterix worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Anterix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Price Performance

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $597.82 million, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.61. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 262.72%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,275.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,350.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anterix Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.