APA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

APA has increased its dividend by an average of 242.0% per year over the last three years. APA has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect APA to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in APA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 19.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

