Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Down 5.6%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 782,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,824,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $694.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

