Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.27.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

