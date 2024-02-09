Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 25,674 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

