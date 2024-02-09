Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,713 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $46,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

