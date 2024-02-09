Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,689 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $2,523,163. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.