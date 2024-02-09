Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5,480.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

FCPT opened at $22.97 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.