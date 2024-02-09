Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $89.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

