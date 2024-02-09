Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $91.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.