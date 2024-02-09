Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 510.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $231.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

