Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $123.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

