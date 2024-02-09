Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209,593. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.