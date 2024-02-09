Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,181 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 717,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 55,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 273,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.