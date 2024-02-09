Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

