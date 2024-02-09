ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.76 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($2.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

NYSE:MT opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 41.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.