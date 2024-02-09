Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Up 4.9%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.72. 1,714,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,644,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Up 3.9 %

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,997.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,229.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,997.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.