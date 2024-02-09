Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 312,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 141,336 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.50.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,710,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 900,175 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.