Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Ares Management has increased its dividend by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ares Management to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $135.55 on Friday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

