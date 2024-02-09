Argent Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,790 JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

NYSEARCA:JGRO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.63. 34,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,131. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $67.70.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

